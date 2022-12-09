NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hearts of Gold is a 29-year-old grassroots nonprofit. Its annual mission of bringing Christmas to homeless children has doubled this year. Now, a small team will be providing more than 3,000 gifts to nearly 700 children in need across 11 shelters and two schools.

They have turned an empty space into Santa’s Workshop, where volunteer elves are wrapping and bagging thousands of gifts. In addition to this plethora of presents, 549 new winter coats, hats and gloves were donated to most of these same children.

This was one of the first initiatives Deborah Koenigsberger took on as the founder of Hearts of Gold. Once she learned some kids missed school because they did not have a coat to keep them warm on their walk to school, she started Coats for Christmas, which has given out more than 20,000 coats.

Hearts of Gold’s mission and purpose is reimagining the future of homeless mothers and their children, together, by helping them to become confident and self-sufficient. To fund Hearts of Gold, Koenigsberger opened a consignment store in Manhattan called The Thrifty Hog, which stands for Hearts of Gold.

Koenigsberger says her mission is now full circle.

“The Thrifty Hog is now a job training program for the moms who live in the shelters and their adult kids. We hire them, pay them a living wage and help them get the voucher that gets them out of shelter,” Koenigsberger said.