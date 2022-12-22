BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Thousands of children across the globe will have something to smile about this Hanukkah as one organization has made it its mission to help families through illness, trauma and other crises this holiday season.

Students from SINAI School at Yeshiva of Central Queens and Yeshiva of Central Queens are packing boxes full of toys based on the wishful requests from children suffering from illness who hope to get a present this year.

“It brings joy into people’s lives and it’s something that they look forward to,” said Perry Schechter, a volunteer.

Chai Lifeline is the organization coordinating 50,000 toys to be sent to 10,000 children all over the world.

Chief marketing officer Matt Yaniv said more volunteers will then deliver the boxes to the homes.

“Hanukkah is about spreading light, and at Chai Lifeline, our mission is to bring joy and light and hope to families and children impacted by illness,” Yaniv said.

Generous donors – many who remain anonymous – make sure those wishes are fulfilled.

Ora Goldgrab is one of those children who had her wish list come true this year. She has cerebral palsy, and doctors believe she suffered a stroke while in the womb. Her mother, Netta, sent an email to the organization of what Ora wanted but didn’t think much would come of it.

“Because, you know, your wishes don’t always come true,” Netta said.

Netta was wrong when everything Ora hoped for was delivered.

“I can’t even describe to you — she kept saying, ‘This is the best Hanukkah ever! How did they know? How did they know what I want?’” Netta said.

It’s stories like these that push Chai Lifeline to make sure every child has a memorable holiday experience.

“Bringing that spark, bringing that smile to kids who have had a really rough year and letting them know that there’s a community that’s thinking about them and cares about them,” Yaniv added.

Even though we’re in the middle of the holiday, the group says it’s not too late to help. They’ll be giving out gifts even a few days after Hanukkah ends. To donate or to purchase items off the Amazon Wish List, head to the Amazon website.