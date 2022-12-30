NEW YORK (PIX11) — If cramming into Times Square next to thousands of rowdy revelers for hours on end — potentially in the rain — doesn’t sound like the best way to ring in 2023, New York City has no shortage of alternative New Year’s Eve events.

Here are some ideas, including suggestions from PIX11 News’ holiday season event guide, Time Out New York, and beyond.

Fireworks in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park

Watch the midnight sky light up with this dazzling display of pyrotechnics at the north end of the park.

When: New Year’s Eve, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Cost: Free

NYRR Midnight Run

Get an early start to that New Year’s resolution to be more active with this nighttime run through Central Park.

When: New Year’s Eve, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Manhattan

Cost: The fee to register for the run ranges from $55 to $70

Gaze out on NYC from Summit One Vanderbilt

If you want a different kind of Midtown New Year’s Eve experience, check out the view from 1,401 feet at Summit One Vanderbilt, an experience atop the One Vanderbilt skyscraper. The event includes cocktails, a DJ, and, of course, those views.

When: 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day

Where: 45 East 42nd St., Manhattan

Cost: $300

Count down atop the Rockaway Hotel

If you’re down to party but Manhattan isn’t quite your speed, Queens’ Rockaway Hotel is hosting a rooftop bash just a short distance from the ocean. The gathering includes appetizers, unlimited drinks, and a DJ.

When: 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve to midnight

Where: 108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr., Queens

Cost: $100

Laugh your way into 2023

Iconic Midtown comedy club Carolines on Broadway will host its final show on New Year’s Eve, bringing an end to a 40-year run. Scheduled guests for the club’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular include Meka Mo, Luis Lopez, and Onika McLean.

When: New Year’s Eve shows start at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Where: 1626 Broadway, Manhattan

Cost: Tickets start at $53.26, including fees

Cover up at the Masquerade Night

Swing on by the Loreley Beer Garden on Manhattan’s Lower East Side with a masquerade mask to receive a free beer. (Free masks will be provided for those who don’t have them.) Celebrate early with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., then stick around for a free Champagne toast at midnight.

When: Happy hour starts at 5 p.m.

Where: 7 Rivington St., Manhattan

Cost: Varies, but there is no cover charge or prix fixe menu; reservations not required, but recommended

Raise a glass at Brooklyn Brewery

This party will feature an open bar including rare Brooklyn Brewery selections, dancing, and a curated menu from Chef Kelseay Dukae, known for her Japanese-Cajun fusion fare. There’s also a traditional midnight toast, with your choice of bubbly or a brew.

When: 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 2 a.m. New Year’s Day

Where: 79 North 11th St., Brooklyn

Cost: $140