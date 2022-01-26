NYC neighborhoods to watch in 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What are the most sought-after New York neighborhoods to live in this year?

Streeteasy is back with its annual prediction, and says these are the neighborhoods to watch in 2022.

SoHo, Dumbo and Greenwich Village took the top three spots. However, more affordable spots are also on the list, including Kew Gardens Hills and Fordham.

Streeteasy Economist Nancy Wu spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss what factors they look at while making predictions and what the takeaways are from their current list.