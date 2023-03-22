UPPER EAST SIDE (PIX11) – New York City is getting more creative in its attempts to reduce dog waste.

The “curb your dog campaign and design contest” on the Upper East Side aims to cut down the nearly 27,000 tons of dog waste found on sidewalks and parks each year, according to City Council Member Julie Menin’s office.

The councilwoman is encouraging residents in District 5 to submit designs and slogans for the clean-up campaign. Students are also invited to participate.

Entries should include a graphic and slogan and should remind owners of why it’s important to clean up after their dogs. Applicants have until April 22 to submit an entry.

If you would like to submit an entry, send your design to curbyourdog.districts@gmail.com