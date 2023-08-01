NEW YORK (PIX11) – A judge has ordered New York City to expedite the processing of food stamp applications and recertifications amid a backlog, which advocates said is causing food instability for families who benefit from the program.

The Legal Aid Society, New York Legal Assistance Group and Dechert LLP argued in a news release that the city was failing to process SNAP applications within the 30-day time period as required by state and federal law.

The New York City Department of Social Services and Human Resources Administration was required to clear out the backlog of SNAP applications to no more than 800 cases by July 31 as part of the court order. It’s not known if the city was able to clear out the backlog.

In addition, the city would have to create monthly progress reports on the processing of the applications.

The city has until March 2024 to process all leftover applications in accordance with the order.

Advocates filed a class action lawsuit against the city in January for the alleged food stamp application delays.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Department of Social Services and Human Resources Administration for comment.