NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Judge Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix filed a new motion in a lawsuit against several e-cigarette companies on Monday.

Mayor Adams first filed a federal lawsuit against four vape distributors back in July, claiming they illegally marketed to minors. Now, the administration has requested an injunction, demanding the companies stop distributing products in New York City.

“Our administration will not sit by while companies break our laws, sell illegal products, and poison our children,” said Adams. “And to any company continuing to sell and distribute these products: You are on notice that we will not hesitate to hold you accountable if you put profits over people.”

Federal health authorities say flavors such as “strawberry milkshake,” “cola,” and “pina colada” — are among the flavors that tempt kids to smoke high levels of nicotine.

New York law explicitly bans the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite that, investigators say they recently found them in at least 200 stores across the city.

