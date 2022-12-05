NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City doctors and nurses now have access to additional training, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

The training encourages medical professionals to share healthy eating and exercise information along with traditional medical treatments.

“This program will have a special focus on nutrition so that every patient has the chance to change their life by changing their lunch, just like I did,” the mayor said.

Adams said he was able to restore his vision and reverse a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis by choosing a healthier lifestyle.

The training will be free for doctors and nurses thanks to a $44 million investment from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.