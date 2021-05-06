NYC mayor wants to offer COVID vaccination shots to tourists

Maria Meneses, left, speaks with Mixteca community organizer Nicole Rojas while waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination in a mobile vaccination van parked on a street in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. As part of New York City’s ongoing efforts to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine citywide, NYC Test & Trace Corps added mobile vaccination to its community vaccine clinic program Monday, launching a clinic-on-wheels with community partner Mixteca, a community organization serving the Spanish-speaking and indigenous Latin American population in the area. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — New York City wants to begin offering coronavirus inoculations to tourists by stationing vaccination vans at Times Square and other attractions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The city needs state approval to vaccinate visitors and hopes to get an OK as soon as this weekend. The state Health Department didn’t immediately comment on the proposal.

De Blasio called it “a positive message to tourists: ‘Come here. It’s safe, it’s a great place to be and we’re going to take care of you.’”

“It’s a show of goodwill. It’s a welcome,” but not a requirement, the Democratic mayor said. He said the city has no plans to track tourists’ vaccination status.

Besides Times Square, the vans would appear in such places as Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge Park and the High Line elevated park, de Blasio said. Visitors would get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so they wouldn’t have to follow up with a second shot.