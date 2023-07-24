NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan on Monday to speed up the removal of scaffolding and construction sheds on sidewalks in New York City.

The “Get Sheds Down” plan aims to remove scaffolding and construction sheds quicker and create more aesthetically pleasing and less intrusive alternatives moving forward.

Construction sheds are temporary structures built to protect pedestrians from objects falling from a building or construction site. Scaffolding is built to support workers who are doing construction work.

There are approximately 9,000 construction sheds spanning 3% of the sidewalk space in New York City, according to the Department of Buildings.

“We have nearly 400 miles of scaffolding in New York City, taking up public space that belongs to New Yorkers and the millions who visit our city every year,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “Imagine visiting Rome, Tokyo, or Rio and seeing scaffolding everywhere. New Yorkers wouldn’t be happy with these unsightly constructions in other cities, and we shouldn’t be OK with them here at home.”

The Adams administration’s plan will incentivize property owners to expedite facade repairs and remove construction sheds with expired permits from sidewalks.

The Adams administration said it will partner with Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine to push legislation implementing new monthly financial penalties to building owners for most public sidewalk sheds that are not directly related to new construction or demolition projects.

The recurring financial penalties would start 90 days after a shed is first permitted by the city and would be issued monthly to the property owner until the shed is removed, city officials said.

Penalties would be capped at $6,000 per month. To incentivize property owners to complete repair work and speed up the removal of construction sheds, penalties would be waived if property owners take the action necessary to remove the shed within an allotted time.

“You have building owners who have done the math and they’ve realized that they can spend a little bit of money to rent the shed or pay a million dollars or more for the repair, and they are just opting to take the cheap way out, and that’s unacceptable,” Levine said.

The Adams administration will also partner with Levine to explore the creation of a low-interest loan program to provide financial support for small property owners who can’t afford the facade repair work.

“Strategies like allowing design changes, increasing enforcement and civil penalties, encouraging buildings to make progress on facade repair, and exploring low-interest loans for buildings in need will make a difference,” Levine said.

The city will also pilot the use of safety netting in place of a traditional construction shed used for facade work. It’s part of the plan’s focus on replacing sheds with a more visually appealing and equally safe alternative.

Additionally, the Adams administration plans to make construction sheds more aesthetically pleasing by increasing lighting under the sheds, allowing art to be installed on shed panels and allowing more color choices for sheds beyond the green color currently mandated under New York City’s construction code.

“The Adams administration is hard at work as we remove the soulless green and metal structures that turn our beautiful streets into caverns,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said in a statement.