NEW YORK (PIX11) — Oresa Napper-Williams’ 21-year-old son was murdered almost two decades ago by a teenager.

“He was 15 years old,” said Napper-Williams.

Napper-Williams is a living reminder of just how critical it is to get to at-risk youth before they head down the wrong path; and before they decide to pull a trigger.

“We were informed that the 15-year-old was doing it with the promise of guns and money,” said Napper-Williams.

It was no surprise to see Napper-Williams standing in the City Hall Rotunda Monday morning, right behind Mayor Eric Adams as he unveiled a new proactive approach to end shootouts, which are in turn often followed by reactive crime scene investigations.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. With this new blueprint for safety, we’re not just talking about, we’re spending about it also. We’re going to allocate $[485] million to this plan,” said Adams.

The plan will start in the six NYPD precincts that city officials said are responsible for an overwhelming majority of New York City’s gun violence.

“We need to address those things that lead those kids down the path to pick up a gun. And usually it’s not having enough resources,” said Iesha Sekou, the founder and CEO of the anti-violence organization Street Corner Resources.

The mayor’s new plan will focus on seven youth-centric strategies, including elementary- and middle-school age children, for a more holistic, less law enforcement focused approach that community advocates have been calling for for years.

The strategies include:

Early intervention

Housing

Navigation and benefits (which means simply providing easier access to government programs)

Community vitality

Employment and entrepreneurship

Trauma-informed care

Community and police relations

“This is a shared responsibility. Everybody plays a role in public safety, not just the prosecution I have to do. I get that,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Napper-Williams said there is nothing more important than reaching that next teenager before they hit that that fork in the road.

“In starting it that early, it starts to ingrain in them the power of their decision making. And that the result is not only a consequence for them, but those around them as well,” said Napper-Williams.

The task force’s new plan also includes room for accountability and for the NYPD and the Adams administration to address ongoing perception issues regarding public safety. Residents will have the chance to give their feedback, which will in turn be fed into a real-time data dashboard on what is and isn’t working.