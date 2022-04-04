NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is launching a digital billboard campaign to lure Floridians unhappy with their state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law to the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the billboards supporting LGBTQ visibility will be displayed in five major markets in Florida. The announcement came one week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable, and we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida, ‘listen, we want you here in New York. We want you right here in New York City,'” Adams said. “And it’s more than just saying that. It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community and stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle and live the lives that you choose to live without any form of harassment.”

Adams called the Florida law “a targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population.” A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for DeSantis.

The ad space and campaign were donated. It won’t cost New Yorkers a single penny. The digital billboards are expected to run in Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville.