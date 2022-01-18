NYC mayor says even he doesn’t feel safe on subway system

FILE — New York Mayor Eric Adams trides the subway to City Hall on his first day in office in New York, Jan. 1, 2022. Adams says the New York City subway system must be safe and New Yorkers must “feel safe” in the system. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK— A high-profile killing at New York City’s busiest subway station has injected fresh unease into the perception of whether the lifeblood of the nation’s largest city is safe.

Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in office for just over two weeks, made a point of taking the subway to City Hall on his first day to work and had announced plans to boost the presence of police officers in the subway and reach out to homeless people in the stations and trains as part of a mission to combat “actual crime” and “the perception of crime.”

But Adams admitted Tuesday that even he didn’t feel safe on the subway. Adams, who has been mayor for a little over two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.

“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” the mayor said Saturday. “To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system.”