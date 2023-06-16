NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams used his executive authority to eliminate a rule which requires homeless shelter residents to wait 90 days before seeking a Family Homelessness & Eviction Prevention Supplement (FHEPS), or a city-funded rental assistance voucher.

“We’ll be able to move more New Yorkers from shelter to permanent housing more quickly while freeing up much-needed capacity in the DHS shelter system,” said The Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Park.

During a Q&A session, the mayor made it clear he was prepared to join the city council’s efforts to abolish the same 90-day rule, which passed last month as part of a larger bill package.

Mayor Adams stated his cooperation ended today with this new rule.

“When you look at the entire package they presented, some of the items in that package are problematic,” said Adams. The city council’s bill allows people to apply for city rental assistance before they’re evicted and in a shelter and eases work and income requirements to obtain a housing voucher.

The council responded in a statement on Friday.

“The only reliable path forward to truly confront the city’s eviction and homelessness crises is for the mayor to sign the entire package of legislation.”

The mayor and city council do agree on eliminating the 90-day rule especially as the city deals with an already crowded shelter system, which continues to accept incoming asylum seekers.

However, this move essentially creates a bottleneck further down the housing chain with thousands of new applicants joining the already 20,000 people who have vouchers and cannot find apartments. Both sides are calling for the creation of more permanent housing to ease the burden.

Ivory Johnson told PIX11 News that it’s not that easy, she and her young son Kenneth have been living with another family in an East Harlem family shelter room for the last six months. Johnson says because of the realities in the New York City housing market, she did not even bother going to the city for an FHEPS voucher.

“City FHEPS, what it is, it’s so hard to look for an apartment. Certain places don’t accept city FHEPS,” Johnson said.