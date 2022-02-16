NYC mayor meets with rappers over drill music concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams sat down with several prominent rappers on Tuesday night to address his concerns over drill music, which many say has promoted violence in New York.

In recent week, two drill rappers were murdered in Brooklyn. The death of one of those rappers — 18-year-old Jayquan McKenley — brought Adams to tears Thursday. The teen was shot and killed as he was leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Brooklyn rapper Maino headed to City Hall along with some big names in hip hop to discuss the situation with Adams.

“There’s a lot of talk about drill music. It’s a lot of talk about the violence that’s associated with it,” Maino said.

Maino said he went to City Hall hoping to set the record straight.

“The conversation is deep because a lot of these kids, they are in gangs even before they made a rap record, so is it the music? I don’t think it’s the music that’s getting the average person to do crime,” Maino said.

Contrary to recent headlines declaring the mayor wants to shut down or crush drill music, Adams made it clear that he is committed to working with the hip hop community.

Drama and controversy concern over rap lyrics isn’t new

“Thirty years ago the wanted to ban Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre,” Maino said. “Two, three days ago Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem were performing at the Super Bowl.”

Maino hopes the open dialogue between rappers and the mayor will lead to a new partnership that works to ensure that hip hop lyrics don’t lead to real life violence