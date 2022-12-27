NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams faced scrutiny during a Tuesday press conference over a two-day trip out of New York City.

Adams had no public events scheduled for Thursday or on Friday, when there was severe flooding in Queens. On Friday, First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo declined to share where Adams was during a storm briefing.

“I certainly do know where he is, but let me just say this to you, Grillo said. “He might as well be here because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day and speaking with all of us to keep updated on what’s going on and to actually direct us to do this.”

Adams said he visited a wounded NYPD officer after his return. He was back in New York City in time for Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. He then had several events he attended in the city on Christmas.

The mayor shared where he was during his absence on Tuesday during an unrelated press conference. He’d been in the Virgin Islands. Adams said he’d taken the time to reflect on his mother, who died during his campaign for mayor.

FILE – Eric Adams (C) holds a portrait of his late mother Dorothy Mae Adams as he speaks to the media and supporters upon leaving a voting center after casting his ballot, in Brooklyn on Nov. 2, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is my second Christmas without my mother. And last year, I was really in a state of depression, and what I put my staff through, and I said, ‘I can’t do that again,'” Adams said. “So after 365 days of commitment to this city, I decided to take two days to reflect on mommy. And to watch how you responded to my two days out of this city was really alarming. I deserve good work-life balance like you do.”

The mayor stressed that he deserves privacy. Adams also noted nothing about his trip violated rules in the City Charter.

“I follow the City Charter and I follow the rules on what’s happening,” he said. “There are going to be days in the future that I’m going to leave without letting you know beforehand. But we will have the right people in place to run a complicated city. But I’m not going to always tell this press where I am to have you sitting outside the location and seeing my every move.”