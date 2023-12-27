NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday once again called out the federal government for not doing more to address the migrant crisis.

“It’s as though there’s no real plan that’s coming out,” Adams said during an interview with PIX11 News. “Both Sen. [Chuck] Schumer and Congressman [Hakeem] Jeffries are fighting to get the plan through Congress that’s going to allocate funds to the Ukrainian war and what’s happening in the Middle East, but we need a real package for the southern border and the cities that are being impacted currently.”

Adams said the migrant crisis has “really escalated” in recent weeks. Around 7,200 migrants have arrived in New York City over the last two weeks, according to officials. More than 161,000 migrants have come to New York from the southern border since spring 2022.

Adams said New York City needs more assistance from the federal government to help alleviate the strain the migrant influx is having on the city. However, Adams said he wasn’t as optimistic that the needed aid would come.

“I am not as optimistic as I was back in April of last year,” Adams said. “I would not have thought we would still be here talking about the support that we need. We should not be doing the federal government’s job.”

In August, Adams said the migrant crisis was projected to cost New York City $12 billion. He’s warned that the migrant crisis would cause “painful” budget cuts as a result of the billions being spent by the city to address it.

“The dam has burst and every agency in the city is going to be impacted by this,” Adams said Wednesday.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.