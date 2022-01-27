NYC mayor changes plan to hire brother for $210,000 job: Now, he’ll be unpaid

FILE – New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in Brooklyn on Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams has backed off plans for a $210,000-a-year, city-paid security job for his brother. Bernard Adams will now volunteer instead as an advisor.

The mayor’s office confirmed the change Thursday, after the city Conflicts of Interest Board granted a waiver for Bernard Adams to serve as “senior advisor for mayoral security.”

New York City mayors are required by law to get a waiver from the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board before hiring a relative.

The retired New York Police Department sergeant will make $1 a year, so he can officially be a city employee. The mayor’s office says he is “uniquely qualified” for the job and offered to be unpaid “to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Mayor Adams had insisted his brother is qualified as a 20-year veteran of the NYPD.

“He also has a personal experience,” the mayor said. “He knows his brother and he’s going to keep his brothers safe.”