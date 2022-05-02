MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It was a cornerstone of his campaign and now it’s a feature of his Met Gala outfit.

There was plenty of shimmery gold for Monday’s Meta Gala themed to gilded glamour, but New York Mayor Eric Adams put politics front and center in a tux emblazoned with “End Gun Violence” on the back.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was also there in a Bordeaux-colored gown designed by Joseph Altuzarra with the names of historic women sewn into the hem and neckline. They include Abigail Adams, Shirley Chisolm and Madeleine Albright.

Clinton’s last Met Gala was a while ago.

“I told Anna I would come every 20 years,” she said.