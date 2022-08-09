BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — When Brooklyn resident Lindsey Osagiede was pregnant, she wanted a different type of maternal health care, so she looked into Oula in Brooklyn Heights and decided to see a midwife.

“I knew the stats of Black moms and morbidity rates, so I wanted to make sure I found a great place with great care, holistic care,” Osagiede said.

In New York, Black, non-Hispanic women are five times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white, non-Hispanic women according to a report from the New York State Department of Health. PIX11’s Michelle Ross has more on Oula and maternal health care in the video above.