NYC marks 1st heat wave of 2021 as sweltering weather continues; thunderstorms hit the region

People walk down 5th Avenue on a warm day on June 7, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK — After several days of sweltering weather, New York City marked its first heat wave of 2021 on Tuesday.

Central Park hit 90 degrees, making it the third day in a row of temperatures at or above 90.

A heat advisory was in effect for parts of the region.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued from the Bronx and Bergen County and points north.

As for the rest of the area, there are some strong thunderstorms to the west of the city that should make their way within the hour or next. It won’t be particularly severe, but they are producing a lot lightning and rain.

These storms are slow movers making flash flooding the primary threat. In fact, a Flash Flood Warning has just been issued right across the Hudson. Of course, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and some hail are possible, although to a lesser extent.

These storms should continue through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours before they diminish with the loss of daylight.

Expect high temperatures again on Wednesday when forecasts show temperatures could reach 90 again. Temperatures will cool down on Thursday.

There was record heat on Sunday; a high of 97 was set at Newark, which broke the record of 93 in 2010.

A record high of 95 was set at LGA, breaking the 2010 record of 93 degrees. The 1968 record at Islip was broken by a degree with a reading of 90. There was also a record high of 93 at Bridgeport, which shatters the one set in 2020.