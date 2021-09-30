NYC man killed, 13 hurt when van overturns on New Jersey highway

HAMILTON, N.J. — A van carrying 14 people crashed and overturned on a major highway in central New Jersey, killing a New York City man and injuring all the other passengers.

State police say the accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 59 in Hamilton.

Witnesses said the van veered off the right side of the highway and struck a guard rail, then slid back onto the road and overturned. Four people were ejected from the vehicle.

Daniel Del Carmen Marmol Batista, a 55-year-old Ridgewood, New York resident was killed, while two other passengers — a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — were hospitalized with undisclosed serious injuries.