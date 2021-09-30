NYC man killed, 13 hurt when van overturns on New Jersey highway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.J. — A van carrying 14 people crashed and overturned on a major highway in central New Jersey, killing a New York City man and injuring all the other passengers.

State police say the accident in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near milepost 59 in Hamilton.

Witnesses said the van veered off the right side of the highway and struck a guard rail, then slid back onto the road and overturned. Four people were ejected from the vehicle.

Daniel Del Carmen Marmol Batista, a 55-year-old Ridgewood, New York resident was killed, while two other passengers — a 47-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — were hospitalized with undisclosed serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter