NEW YORK — Authorities have charged a New York City man they say they say crawled through a broken window at the U.S. Capitol during the siege there earlier this year.

Dovid Schwartzberg surrendered on Tuesday to face federal disorderly conduct charges related to the Jan. 6 riot that has resulted arrests of several other New York residents.

Schwartzberg was expected to be released without bail.

A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer on Tuesday.