NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is making a push to give city workers who were fired earlier this year for not getting to the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to get their old jobs back if they get vaccinated.

In February, the city fired more than 1,400 workers who failed to comply with the vaccine mandate put in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. Unvaccinated non-Department of Education workers are receiving a letter with details, and DOE employees are expected to receive a letter later in the summer.

A city spokesperson says 97% of workers are vaccinated and that the goal has always been “vaccination rather than termination.”