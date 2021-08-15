NYC likely surpasses 1 million COVID cases

NEW YORK — There have likely been more than a million COVID cases in New York City since the start of the pandemic.

New York City’s Health Department reported 823,661 confirmed cases along with 178,625 probable cases for a total of 1,002,286 coronavirus cases.

The city’s first case was reported on March 1, 2020. A state of emergency was declared a week later and a national emergency was declared on March 13, 2020. By the end of the month, the state’s death toll had climbed above 1,000.

New York City’s grim new milestone comes as the city gets ready to require vaccinations for workers and customers at indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment venues.

COVID rates of transmission have soared in recent weeks with the spread of the virus’ delta variant.

