NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City’s three library systems will not face any cuts in the preliminary budget for the 2025 fiscal year, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday.

The New York City mayor said almost every city agency was asked to cut 5% in the preliminary budget for the 2025 fiscal year. However, the city’s three library systems will be spared from budget cuts, according to the Adams.

“The proposal submitted by our three library systems might have resulted in cutting Saturday service and reducing hours on weekdays. Our administration will not do that. We are holding our city’s three library systems harmless in this round to prevent further service reductions and protect those vital institutions,” Adams said.

The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library eliminated seven-day service across the city last November as a result of mid-year budget cuts. That included ending Sunday service at most locations that offered it.

Adams said the preliminary budget for the 2025 fiscal year will be released on Tuesday.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.