NEW YORK (PIX11) — This week, the library is giving away books for keeps.

New York City’s public libraries in partnership with the New York Life Foundation are giving away 15,000 books for free this weekend to families across the city.

The books for teens and children will be given away Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last, at select branches. Books will be available in English, Spanish, and at some locations, Chinese.

Three of the city’s major library systems will be taking part in the giveaway, the Brooklyn Public Library (BPL), New York Public Library (NYPL), and Queens Public Library (QPL).

“We are grateful to the New York Life Foundation for their continued and generous support of New York City’s young readers,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library. “Summer is the perfect time to escape with a good book, and reading at home prepares children for a successful school year.”

Here is a complete list of locations and hours for the book giveaway:

Brooklyn Public Library

Friday, July 28, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Kensington Library, 4207 18TH Ave

Crown Heights Library, 560 New York Avenue

Saratoga Library at Saratoga Park, 112 Howard Avenue

Park Slope Library, 431 6th Avenue

Saturday, July 29, from 12 to 3 p.m.

East Flatbush Library, 9612 Church Avenue

McKinley Park Library, 6802 Fort Hamilton Library

The New York Public Library

Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Manhattan

53rd Street Library, 18 W 53rd Street

Columbus Library, 742 10th Avenue

Epiphany Library, 228 E 23rd Street

Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 5th Avenue

Staten Island

Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd

Bronx

Bronx Library Center, 310 E. Kingsbridge Road

Sedgwick Library, 1701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Wakefield Library, 4100 Lowerre Place

Queens Public Library

Friday, July 28 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Arverne Library, 312 Beach 54 Street

Central Library, 89-11 Merrick Blvd

Corona Library, 38-23 104 Street

Flushing Library, 41-17 Main Street

