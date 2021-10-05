Zoe Slavin and her mother, Julie, browse for books in the children’s section of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — New York City’s public library systems will no longer charge late fines for overdue books.

The New York Public Library on Tuesday announced that they, along with the Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library systems, are all enacting the major policy change.

Combined, New York City’s library systems represent the largest municipality in the country to close the book on late fines.

“Removing this antiquated barrier to access allows libraries to better fulfill their mission: making knowledge and opportunity free and accessible to all,” the NYPL said in a statement.

In an effort to welcome New Yorkers back to city libraries, they’ve also decided to clear all past late fines from patrons’ accounts, allowing residents to start with a clean slate.

👋 Say goodbye to late fines! NYPL has eliminated all late fines, past and future. Get a fresh start at the Library! Learn more: https://t.co/UYZbvCsIR6#GoodbyeFines pic.twitter.com/u9sFZfxdeN — NY Public Library (@nypl) October 5, 2021

“This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

To celebrate this new fine-free era, and to perhaps welcome new guests to local libraries, the three systems are holding a week of giveaways and special programs at all branch locations beginning Oct. 18.

During this week, New Yorkers are encouraged to stop by, check out books and materials, as well as return any old books they might have at home, without the fear of a fine.

While the details of the new rules are slightly different between each of the three New York City systems, generally under the new policies:

New Yorkers of all ages will no longer need to pay any late fines on overdue materials

In the past, library cards were blocked if they accrued $15 or more in fines; that will no longer be the case

New Yorkers will still need to pay replacement fees if they lose material. Materials are considered lost after being overdue for about one month. If materials are returned, however, no fees will apply

Cards will be blocked from borrowing additional physical materials if patrons accrue replacement fees (thresholds differ per system)

Even with a block on their cards, patrons can still access computers, e-books, and other digital services.

Other U.S. cities that have eliminated library late fees include San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami-Dade, Seattle and Dallas.

Read more details on the new policy here.