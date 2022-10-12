NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York took a step closer to universal child care on Wednesday with the passage of five bills in the City Council.

The Universal Child Care Act includes five bills ensuring quality child care, grants for struggling providers, tax abatement for new facilities and an online child care directory. This may take a few years to implement, but according to city council members, the goal is to have it done in under five years.

Mom Marilyn Mendoza and others have been faced with a face when it comes to child care: work and use income for child care or stay home and put careers on hold. Mendoza hopes the legislation changes things.

Since 2015, New York City has lost over 1,400 child care providers, creating 17 child care deserts across Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to the Administration for Children’s Services.

Families of four making under $110,000 a year would be the priority for the universal child care program.