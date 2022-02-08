NYC lawmakers consider the fate of outdoor dining

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City lawmakers on Tuesday are considering a plan that would make outdoor dining a permanent fixture.

While not all neighbors may want to see the outdoor dining structures that popped up during the pandemic stick around, one person who’d like to keep them on the menu is Mayor Eric Adams. He showed his support over the weekend while dining out at a restaurant along Arthur Avenue.

However, the decision will ultimately land on the City Council’s table. A virtual public hearing to discuss proposed regulations was being held Tuesday. Lawmakers are hearing testimony from stakeholders in the restaurant industry, advocates, and New Yorkers. A vote was expected to be held at a later date.

Andrew Rigie, the head of the New York Hospitality Alliance, called on the City Council to pass the measure. The organization released a survey Tuesday morning suggesting nine in 10 restaurant owners agree that outdoor dining has been vital to their sustainability. Additionally, eight in 10 owners were concerned they would be forced to lay off staff if they had to get rif of their outdoor dining option.

“It must develop and enact a standardized and sustainable permanent outdoor dining program that works for restaurants and the communities they serve … for many years to come,” he said.

While the existing outdoor dining program has helped keep many businesses alive through pandemic lockdowns and restrictions, there is a group that sued last year to do away with the structures that now line the streets of New York City. They argue the structures are intrusive, noisy and a haven for rats.