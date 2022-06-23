NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some students will be able to learn from home again under an upcoming New York City program, officials announced Thursday.

New York City officials announced A School Without Walls Program, a high school program with both hybrid and virtual options. There will be 100 seats for each option.

“This virtual academy is about giving our students the freedom in their learning to explore their interests, learn outside of the box, lean into their talents, and use our city’s incredible resources as their classroom,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “I’m proud to be able to provide virtual and hybrid learning pathways to rising 9th graders this coming fall, and to meet our students where they are with the tools they need to excel.”

Schools Chancellor David Banks said the Department of Education worked with students to design the program. There was a year-long program design process, which included a summer intensive and a fall internship program.

Students in the program will be encouraged to pursue internships, service learning and place-based learning initiatives, officials said. Both the hybrid and virtual options will be housed in DOE facilities with teachers giving synchronous and asynchronous instruction.

Students will have access to the DOE locations. They’ll get laptops to use at home. Participating students will also be able to participate in both virtual and in-person extracurricular activities.

The hybrid option will blend in-person and remote learning, officials said. Students will go to class in person on a half-day schedule and then participate remotely via both synchronous and asynchronous learning.

The virtual option will offer “ daily synchronous attendance and advisory, daily synchronous humanities or STEM sessions, and instructional sessions for social studies, science, health, lab, art/music, and elective courses,” officials said.

Applications for rising 9th grade students opened Thursday. Students can apply via their MySchools Accounts through Wednesday, July 6. Families will be notified of lottery results by mid-July.