NYC launches pothole blitz to fill in bumpy roads across 5 boroughs

It’s the time of year again — pothole season.

To the chagrin of many motorists who fall victim to their deceptive depths, potholes appear more often in the spring as roadways thaw after an icy winter. Gaps left in the asphalt weaken the road and repeated pressure from vehicles can cause pieces of the pavement to come loose, according to AAA.

Pothole damage in the U.S. costs drivers $3 billion in vehicle repairs per year, AAA estimated in 2020.

The city Department of Transportation kicked off a citywide blitz on Saturday to fix potholes across the five boroughs.

The DOT dispatched 60 crews to fill in asphalt on residential streets, commercial corridors and highways around the city.

But the city can’t fix a pothole if it doesn’t know it exists. To report a pothole in your neighborhood, call 311, visit the 311 online portal or fill out the DOT’s online form.