NEW YORK (PIX11) — July 4th holiday weekend shootings spiked 60 percent in New York City when compared to last year, police said Monday.

From Friday through Sunday, there were 24 shooting incidents with 31 victims. Last year, there were 15 incidents with 19 victims in the same time period.

On Sunday, there were six incidents with nine victims. One shooting in Queens sent an off-duty correction officer to the hospital. Saturday was the bloodiest day of the weekend. There were 13 incidents with 16 victims. One of the victims was a man shot in the face at a Staten Island bar. On Friday there were five shooting incidents with six victims.

“We are going to use every tool in our toolbox to provide New Yorkers a safe and enjoyable July 4th holiday weekend,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the start of the holiday weekend.

In 2021, there were 12 separate shootings across New York City on the Fourth of July. There were 13 victims in those shootings.

