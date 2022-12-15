NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York supreme court judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a pay raise for ride-hail drivers while a lawsuit by Uber is being considered.

Last month, New York City taxi drivers celebrated what was expected to be their first pay raise in a decade after it was approved by the Taxi and Limousine Commission due to soaring inflation and living costs. Uber drivers’ per-minute rates would go up by 7.18 percent, and per-mile rates would increase by 16.11 percent. The pay raise was scheduled to go into effect on Monday.

However, Uber filed a lawsuit claiming that if the raise goes into effect the company would have to shell out $20 million each month and hike prices for customers.

An Uber spokesperson told PIX11 News, “drivers do critical work and deserve to be paid fairly, but rates should be calculated in a way that is transparent, consistent and predictable. Existing TLC rules continue to provide for an annual review tied to the rate of inflation; the for-hire vehicle industry is the only industry in New York State with this mandate.”

“We are disappointed for the tens of thousands of drivers who are once again being made to bear the rising costs of inflation all on their own, with no help from the multibillion-dollar company they work under. We will aggressively defend this important standard for our drivers,” TLC Commissioner David Do said.

A spokesperson for the TLC says the agency is appealing the temporary order. Both Uber and the TLC are due back in court on Jan. 31.