NYC jails to resume in-person visits after pandemic pause

NEW YORK — In-person visits at New York City jails are resuming after being suspended at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The first visitors were expected on Friday at Rikers Island and other city lockups. Last year, the jails become hot spots for the spread of the virus.

That prompted efforts to decrease the inmate population and suspend the in-person visits.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the time that the city would try to compensate by finding other ways for inmates to stay in touch with the outside.