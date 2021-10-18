NYC jail death toll climbs to 14 as detainee is taken off life support: reports

NEW YORK — A 14th detainee died in Department of Correction custody on Monday after he succumbed to injuries sustained while trying to kill himself, according to multiple reports.

Anthony Scott, 58, was taken off life support on Monday, the New York Times reported. This year has been the deadliest year in the city’s jail system since 2016.

Scott struggled with mental illness throughout his life, Legal Aid Society Attorney-In-Charge of Criminal Defense Practice Tina Luongo said. She decried the criminal system for its failure to serve New Yorkers with needs.

“Furthermore, this bleak reality is exacerbated when our clients remain in the charge of the New York City Department of Correction or the New York City Police Department, agencies that have consistently failed in their legal and moral obligations to keep our clients safe,” Luongo said.

The DOC did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Scott’s death.

Just days ago, Victor Mercado, 64, died in DOC custody.

The department, and the jail facilities at Rikers Island in particular, have been slammed for conditions referred to as a “humanitarian crisis.”