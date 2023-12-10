NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm is expected to pummel New York City on Sunday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding.

City officials are recommending people take down any outdoor holiday decorations, take public transportation and if you’re heading to the airport, check with the airlines about the flights.

The city has also issued a travel advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

“To be safe agencies at work are hard at work for any potential impacts. We are not expecting it to impact Monday’s commute. Sunday would be a good day to stay at home,” Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

The showers should arrive by late morning before the heavy downpours move in later in the day and into overnight. Most areas will see two to four inches, though Long Island and southern Connecticut may see more.

The wind gusts are expected to hit upwards of 60 mph and threaten to take down trees, power lines and cause possible power outages.

A flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday for the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service. The NYC Office of Emergency Management has activated the city’s flash flood plan.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warned Long Island residents to secure their Christmas and Hannukah decorations ahead of the storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned parts of New York could see snow.

“Snow, rain & gusty winds could cause flooding, dangerous travel & power outages. Agencies are ready to assist localities if needed. Please monitor the forecast & take steps to prepare,” Hochul said in a social media post.