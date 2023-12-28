NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is not the best city to ring in the new year, a study revealed.

According to WalletHub, the best city for New Year’s Eve is Orlando, Flordia with San Diego, California coming in second.

New York City was ranked third despite the iconic ball drop in Times Square. The city’s lower ranking is due to price; New York City has more expensive New Year’s Eve celebrations in comparison to the higher-ranked cities.

“Local businesses in NYC – and many other famous locales across the U.S. – are notorious for hiking up their prices when big crowds are in town for a major event,” according to WalletHub.

The six-hour celebration in Times Square kicks off with a ball-raising ceremony at 6 p.m.

PIX11 News will livestream the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve. Click here for more information.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.