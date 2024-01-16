NEW YORK (PIX11) – Looking to make some extra cash this winter? The New York City Department of Sanitation is hiring emergency snow shovelers.

To apply, you must be over the age of 18, eligible to work in the United States, and able to perform physical labor.

A winter storm blanketed the New York City area with snow on Tuesday for the first time this season. More than 1 inch of snow was recorded in Central Park for the first time in more than 700 days, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow total in Central Park was 1.4 inches as of 7 a.m. The last recorded major snowfall in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through early afternoon for much of the tri-state area. Folks can expect light snow to continue through the early afternoon before tapering off by the evening. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark with a high of 33 in New York City and the low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

New York City will pay snow shovelers $18 an hour at first. If a shoveler hits 40 hours in one week, overtime pay increases to $27 per hour.

The Department of Sanitation noted that it can take between four and six weeks to get paid, but sometimes you may not get paid until 12 weeks after.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

