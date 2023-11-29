NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD and outreach workers are pulling an average of 137 homeless individuals with mental illness off the streets and subways each week.

The figure was revealed as New York City Mayor Eric Adams updated the public on his plan to address homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse. Adams and his team made the case Wednesday that progress is being made.

Adams said since May, an average of 137 people each week have been involuntarily taken from the streets and subways to the hospitals, although no numbers are being kept on how many simply check themselves out as soon as they are able.

The mayor’s office reported that from the middle of last year to the middle of this year about 1,000 people have moved from safe havens and psychiatric beds to permanent housing. His team also emphasized a focus on 100 hard-to-reach chronically homeless New Yorkers — having found psychiatric beds or supportive shelters for 54 so far.

Adams said the horrific case of Jordan Neely, who was killed on the subway during a mental health crisis, motivates his team’s efforts daily.

“We want to catch the Jordans at the first encounter and give them support and build the trust, give them the care they need,” Adams said. “That is a textbook example of why we are doing this work.”

One of the formerly homeless individuals helped by the city is Terry Brown, who said he encourages people to go with outreach workers and better their situation.

“Seek that help,” Brown said. “I’m about to get my own apartment. I’m about to live again.”

Back on the subways, PIX11 News found a somewhat mixed reaction to the mayor’s efforts. Some people said they noticed the changes, while others said they still felt unsafe.

The New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is concerned about the involuntary removals. Despite this, the Adams administration is currently pushing for Albany to make it easier to get a mentally ill homeless person involuntarily committed.

Furthermore, Adams is looking for the state to authorize the use of nurses as outreach workers. Currently, only people with advanced degrees are allowed to fill these outreach jobs.