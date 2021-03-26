NYC housing employee suspended over anti-Asian naming bias

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — A New York City housing employee has been suspended and an investigation is underway after a city resident took to social media with a letter his family received that was condemned as demonstrating anti-Asian bias.

Duc Pham posted on Facebook this week that an inspector had come to the apartment to check on heat and hot water, and didn’t ask anyone for their names.

He showed a letter he said the family then got, addressed to “Chin Chong.”

In a statement, the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development said Friday it had reached out to Pham to offer “profound apologies.”

