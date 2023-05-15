NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City hospital worker has come under fire after a video of her arguing with a group of apparent teens over a Citi Bike has gone viral on social media.

Attorney Ben Crump, who leads the George Floyd family’s legal team, posted the video on Instagram on Sunday, saying she “grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat.”

The video starts with the woman, who is white, calling for help as she stands with one hand on a Citi Bike. The other person, who is Black, tells her it’s not her bike.

As the two appear to briefly struggle over the bike, the woman says she is pregnant and begins to scream again for help though she does not appear to be in physical danger. When someone in the same blue scrubs as the woman stops to intervene, the woman appears to start crying, the video shows.

The woman then tries to take the bike as the other person tells the man in the scrubs that it’s his bike and it’s on his Citi Bike account. As the group argues over the bike, the person who recorded the video tells the woman to “stop fake crying.”

When the man in the scrubs asks the woman why she took the bike, she let’s go of it and stops crying, the video shows.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.