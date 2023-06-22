NEW YORK (PIX11) – Fantasia Mitchell will graduate from high school on Thursday. But she’s not your average scholar.

For one, the 17-year-old persevered through a global pandemic. She’s also an artist and an athlete. Mitchell’s grades got her a scholarship to Pace University. And she’s accomplished all of this while experiencing homelessness in New York City.

“It didn’t stop me. You have to keep going, look at the finish line,” Mitchell said.

The senior is one of 70 unhoused public school students who are graduating in the class of 2023.

The students were honored at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Lower Manhattan Wednesday night. Sixty of them are going on to myriad colleges and universities, and 10 were awarded scholarships. Everyone took home their own laptop, donated by the City of New York.

“I had a lot of people who helped me and constantly reassured me,” Mitchell said.

Over 100,000 public school children live in the New York City shelter system. Schools Chancellor David Banks said the obstacles they’ve overcome are nothing short of heroic.

“Other kids going through it, need to draw inspiration … maintain focus in spite of their challenges,” said Banks.

As the homeless crisis abounds, the students who were honored Wednesday night transcended adversity in unconventional homes. The Department of Social Services hopes these academic achievements will put them on a promising path to financial freedom.

“Many heads of households don’t have a high school diploma or degree, so these kids are breaking that [cycle] right here,” said DSS Commissioner Molly Wasow Park.