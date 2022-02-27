NEW YORK (PIX11) — Students in New York City will need to stay masked up despite an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul ending the state’s mandate.

Her decision, which is set to go into effect Wednesday, allows individual districts to keep mandates going if they want. Mayor Eric Adams plans to evaluate and make a final decision on Friday, he said Sunday.

“If we see no unforeseen spikes and our numbers continue to show a low level of risk, New York City will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school children, effective next Monday, March 7,” he said. “Our schools have been among the safest places for our children since the beginning of the pandemic, and we will continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe, including making masks available for any child or school staff member who wishes to continue wearing them.”

New York City students have been on vacation. They’re set to return to class Monday after a week off. There are around 1 million students in New York City public schools.

Gov. Hochul said she had spoken to Adams on Sunday about her decision.

“I don’t speak for the mayor,” Hochul said.