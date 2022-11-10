Garbage piles up outside of public housing in Brooklyn on June 11, 2018. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket.

“Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn Thursday.

Adams announced several city agencies, including the Department of Sanitation, Department of Transportation, and the NYC Parks Department, were going to collaborate on a $14.5 million dollar project dubbed “Get Stuff Clean” to beautify New York City.

The initiative begins Monday and will start targeting 1,000 locations around the five boroughs, the mayor said.

DSNY will be hiring 200 sanitation workers, the Parks Department will be adding new evening shifts to maintain parks and control rodents, and DOT will commit to regular cleanings of highway ramps, officials said. The Department of Environmental Protection will hire 50 new workers to clean and clear sewer grates and catch basins.

Two hundred new cameras will also be posted to catch illegal dumpers, who could face $4,000 fines and having their vehicle impounded.

Without providing specific details, Adams said the city will be launching new efforts to eliminate rats.

“We’re going to kill rats,” he said.