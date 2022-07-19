NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s hot in New York City and it’s about to get even hotter.

Heat and air quality advisories are in effect. The City of New York opened many of the official cooling centers for the first time Tuesday.

NYC Parks Department announced extended hours for outdoor pools on Wednesday and Thursday. Most locations will stay open until 8 p.m. and city officials are watching the forecast.

As temperatures climbed on Tuesday, New Yorkers headed into parks, pools and anywhere that is air-conditioned.

Ricardo Pacheco, president of Southridge Cooperative Section 3 in Jackson Heights along 34th Avenue, said the newly remodeled community room will be open to offer a cool place for neighbors.

At Buddy’s Dog Den at Graham Avenue in Williamsburg, the pups have a pool. All creatures are advised to watch the temperatures and stay healthy.