NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new back-to-school campaign in New York City is reminding families that vaccines are safe and effective tools to reduce the risk of illnesses.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene launched a new campaign on Monday reminding New Yorkers to make sure they are caught up on routine vaccinations.

The campaign is running in multiple languages on radio, TV, online and social media, newspapers and more.

“Let’s do whatever we can to keep our kids in school instead of sick at home. Get your child vaccinated to protect our youngsters, their families and the entire school community,” Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

More information about vaccinations for school and day care is available online here or by calling 311.

Appointments for the health department’s immunization clinics are available online for ages 4 years and older. Caregivers can find available COVID-19 vaccination sites at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.

“Now is the time to check in with your child’s health care provider, and confirm your student has the vaccines they need, so they can start the school year on a healthy and positive note,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement.

New York City public school students begin the new school year on Thursday, Sept. 7.