NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dinners at 11 New York City hospitals will now taste different.

Plant-based dishes will be the primary dinner option at 11 medical facilities run by NYC Health + Hospitals, officials announced Monday. The meals are “inspired by the flavors of Latin America, Asia, and other places that represent the system’s diverse patient population.” Mayor Eric Adams, who follows a largely plant-based diet, applauded the news.

“This is personal to me — a plant-based lifestyle helped save my life, and I’m thrilled that now all NYC Health + Hospitals are now serving plant-based dinners as the primary option,” he said. “This nation-leading program means over 850,000 plant-based meals will be served annually at NYC Health + Hospitals, putting all of our patients on a path to a healthier life.”

Dining options include:

Garden Bolognese with Rotini and Spinach

Pad Thai Noodle Bowl

Moroccan Root Vegetable Tagine with Tricolor Couscous

Southern Black-Eyed Pea Casserole with Plant-Based Cornbread Topped with Plant-Based Shredded Cheese

Zesty Burrito Bowl with Jicama Slaw with a Broccoli and Flour Tortilla

Spanish Vegetable Paella with Yellow Rice

Red Curry Vegetables with Roasted Tofu

Moroccan Vegetable Tagine with Roasted Chickpeas and Brown Rice Pilaf

Rigatoni Pasta al Forno with Plant-Based Ricotta Cheese

Curried Kabocha Squash with Lima Beans, Dill, and White Rice

Orange Cauliflower with Edamame and Brown Rice Pilaf

Garden Bolognese with Rigatoni and Mixed Vegetables

Fiesta Black Bean Burger on a Whole Wheat Bun with Cauliflower

Whole Wheat Sicilian Pizza with Plant-Based Cheese

Patients can still get non-plant-based options, in accordance with their prescribed diet, if they ask for it, officials said. However, they noted that plant-based eating patterns have been linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.