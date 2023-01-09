NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dinners at 11 New York City hospitals will now taste different.
Plant-based dishes will be the primary dinner option at 11 medical facilities run by NYC Health + Hospitals, officials announced Monday. The meals are “inspired by the flavors of Latin America, Asia, and other places that represent the system’s diverse patient population.” Mayor Eric Adams, who follows a largely plant-based diet, applauded the news.
“This is personal to me — a plant-based lifestyle helped save my life, and I’m thrilled that now all NYC Health + Hospitals are now serving plant-based dinners as the primary option,” he said. “This nation-leading program means over 850,000 plant-based meals will be served annually at NYC Health + Hospitals, putting all of our patients on a path to a healthier life.”
Dining options include:
- Garden Bolognese with Rotini and Spinach
- Pad Thai Noodle Bowl
- Moroccan Root Vegetable Tagine with Tricolor Couscous
- Southern Black-Eyed Pea Casserole with Plant-Based Cornbread Topped with Plant-Based Shredded Cheese
- Zesty Burrito Bowl with Jicama Slaw with a Broccoli and Flour Tortilla
- Spanish Vegetable Paella with Yellow Rice
- Red Curry Vegetables with Roasted Tofu
- Moroccan Vegetable Tagine with Roasted Chickpeas and Brown Rice Pilaf
- Rigatoni Pasta al Forno with Plant-Based Ricotta Cheese
- Curried Kabocha Squash with Lima Beans, Dill, and White Rice
- Orange Cauliflower with Edamame and Brown Rice Pilaf
- Garden Bolognese with Rigatoni and Mixed Vegetables
- Fiesta Black Bean Burger on a Whole Wheat Bun with Cauliflower
- Whole Wheat Sicilian Pizza with Plant-Based Cheese
Patients can still get non-plant-based options, in accordance with their prescribed diet, if they ask for it, officials said. However, they noted that plant-based eating patterns have been linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and certain cancers.