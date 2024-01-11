NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is seeking 10,000 participants in a multi-year study to research the long-term effects of COVID-19 on adults.

The city hopes the data will “inform policy makers and program planners on the needs and barriers to support services for those experiencing long-term physical and mental health problems” according to the department.

The Health Department plans to work with community partners and organizations focused on long COVID research and advocacy, and organizations serving communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“This work – to study the long-term impacts of COVID on people’s health – will inform the future of care people receive. It will also develop our understanding of the disease and expand our knowledge of what people are experiencing, which can be confusing and disorienting without this understanding, ” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “We are proud to be entrusted with this effort, are grateful to the participants, and look forward to the work ahead.”

