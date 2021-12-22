NEW YORK – New York City’s current health commissioner will continue to serve in his position until mid-March, Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Dr. Dave Chokshi will remain as Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) through March 15, 2022 to ensure continuity and a seamless transition amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Adams.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan will then become the city’s new health commissioner and also serve as Senior Adviser for Public Health in the interim, bringing 20 years of expertise and experience working in public health.

“We are at a critical moment in our fight against COVID-19. The virus is a formidable opponent, and our city’s response to it must be smart and strong. For the next three months as we get through this surge, Dr. Chokshi will continue the excellent work he is doing now to increase testing capacity, promote vaccinations and boosters, and stop the spread of this virus,” said Mayor-elect Adams.

“After Dr. Vasan assumes the role, we will build on the progress we have made, ensuring that we continue our fight against the pandemic while delivering on my public health priorities, from boosting mental health services to promoting healthy food in City facilities. My vow to New Yorkers is simple: Under my leadership, we will make this city safer, healthier, and a better place to raise healthy children and families,” Adams said.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to join Mayor-elect Adams’ administration to help New Yorkers fight back against COVID-19, and I am grateful to Dr. Chokshi for his tireless work on behalf of our City. Make no mistake: we will stop the spread of this virus. We will also deliver on the Mayor-elect’s public health priorities by fixing our broken mental health system and ensuring equitable access to clean air, clean water, healthy food, and affordable healthcare,” Dr. Vasan said.

Dr. Chokshi served as the city’s 43rd health commissioner, taking on the role in August 2020.

In the next week, Adams, Dr. Chokshi and Dr. Vasan will roll out a comprehensive plan to ensure the resources are properly allocated to keep New Yorkers safe.